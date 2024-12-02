ControlScan, EchoSat merge to serve compliance and security needs

ControlScan offers a range of consulting and web-based services to validate compliance with the PCI DSS, as well as Managed Security Services that directly address PCI requirements for small and mid-size businesses.

EchoSat operates a Secure Payment Gateway (SPG) that allows merchants and businesses to transmit payments data securely on any broadband connection. EchoSat also offers PaySafe SPG, a managed firewall solution that provides network segmentation, security and redundancy for payments data while protecting Internet Protocol (IP)-based point-of-sale systems from external and internal breach.

With the combination of EchoSats suite of managed security and network services products and ControlScans managed compliance services product suite, merchants will be able to access both the necessary risk and compliance assessment services and security solutions.