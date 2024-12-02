Control partners Stripe to secure merchants transactions

Radar, the Stripes built-in fraud prevention solution, uses machine learning to evaluate all transactions passing for Stripes users globally and detects suspicious patterns. Merchants using Stripe Radar can set custom rules to flag for review or block charges based on specific conditions.

Control already offered merchants alerts for charges with discrepancies, such as mismatching shipping and billing information, and for high-risk countries, but by supporting Stripe Radar, Control gives users and control over fraudulent patterns for their business. Control has also expanded the details merchants can acquire from the Stripe API on their mobile and desktop dashboard.

Control is a transaction analytics and alerts platform for SaaS, subscription, and ecommerce, enabling instant intelligence via its Android, iOS, and web-based products.

Stripe is technology company focused on providing the technical, fraud prevention, and banking infrastructure required to operate online payment systems.