Consumers more eager to use biometrics authentication

According to a recent report conducted by Gigya, 32% of UK and 41% of US consumers say that they would be comfortable logging in to a website or mobile app using their thumbprint or a face/eye scan.

Privacy is a major worry on both sides of the Atlantic, with just 4% of both US and UK survey respondents saying they are not concerned about data privacy and how companies are using customer data.

The study also explored attitudes to Apple becming a future identity provider, with Apple choose to become a third-party identity provider in the near future, finding that 44% of UK and 57% of US respondents agree that they would use their Apple IDs to register and log in to websites and applications, and 40% of UK and 50% of US respondents also prepared to leverage their Apple IDs to pay for items online.