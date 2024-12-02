Consumers interested in biometrics, authentication new report finds

Together with PRIME Research and Synthesio, MasterCard found that users are increasingly interested in digital wallet and mpayments technologies.

The companies analysed 3.5 million conversations from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Weibo for the latest MasterCard Digital Payments Study. They found digital wallets dominated 75% of the online discussions around payments, and that the use of in-store digital payments got two million mentions.

Related technologies like home assistants and AI were the second most popular payments-related topic of 2016, while IoT-enabled payments were rising in prominence in North America and Europe.

The findings suggest that as mobile payment platforms continue to rise in popularity, biometrics and other authentication mechanisms will play an increasingly important role in securing transactions and reassuring new users, while also facilitating greater ease of use, as can be seen in examples like Apple Pay’s Touch ID.