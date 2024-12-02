Consumers blame retailers for security breaches

Almost 50% of all subjects believe that a retailer could avoid a security breach by investing in better technology. When asked about the other ways to avoid security breaches, 43% of shoppers indicated the use of credit cards with chip technology, 32% said stricter laws enforced against hackers, and 14% said the use of mobile wallets.

The study also found that 43% of shoppers do not trust companies to keep their personal information safe. Of these, 30% do not think companies invest in enough security measures.

When it comes to the risks taken, the study found that 64% of shoppers have accepted security breaches to be part of the shopping process. Another 53% say that security breaches are a risk they’re willing to take in exchange for convenience.

Also, 40% of shoppers avoid retailers that have been hit by security breaches. For those shopping at a retailer that has experienced a security breach, 39% spend less per trip than before, 67% use cash instead of credit or debit cards, and 60% shop online with one specific card designated to online purchases to monitor its activity.