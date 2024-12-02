Consumers are still skeptical of retailers data privacy initiatives

According to the recent report conducted by Capgemini Consulting, 93% of consumers are skeptical of retailers privacy initiatives and two main factors contributing to the negative sentiment was data security (76%) and intrusive behaviour by the retailer (51%).

The blurred line between data collection and intrusion was a key finding of the report. Technology perceived as intrusive was high regarding in-store traffic monitoring (84% negative) and facial recognition (81% negative).

Additionally, only 14% of retailers were perceived positively by consumers on both personalisation and privacy initiatives. A significant number of brands antagonised customers with nearly 29% of consumers reporting dissatisfaction due to intrusive loyalty programs, excessive promotional mail and confusing opt-in/opt-out instructions.

Report findings come from a social media sentiment analysis of more than 220,000 conversations over six months covering 65 global retailers that collectively generate revenues of more than USD 1 trillion.