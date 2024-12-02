Consumers admit the need of personal data management

According to a research conducted by Druva and Dimensional Research, 84% of respondents report plans to boost their efforts to protect the privacy of sensitive data. There are problems with enforcement, however, with almost 84% of respondents reporting that employees don’t follow data privacy policies.

The shift towards the cloud is also having an impact, nearly 90% of respondents indicated that their volume of data stored in the cloud will increase through 2015 and 87% of companies reported being concerned about data privacy in the cloud.

Findings reveal that 81% said their business has data privacy requirements they must meet for compliance and governance regulations. Insufficient employee awareness and understanding of data privacy policies was cited by 56% as a major challenge to ensure privacy of sensitive data, and 67% reported that meeting regional requirements for data privacy is challenging.