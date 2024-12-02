Constellation Payments achieves Level One PCI compliance certification

All merchants and service providers that process, store and transmit credit card information are required to comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requirements to protect cardholder data and prevent theft. Compliance requirements are divided into three levels based on transaction volume. Level One carries the most stringent certification requirements.

Constellation Payments is a gateway provider for credit card and ACH transaction processing for software companies, direct sales and marketing organizations, and merchants. Constellation Payments offers a range of payment processing solutions from merchant accounts and electronic funds transfer solutions, to hosted payment pages and payment gateway services.