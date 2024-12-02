ConnectID partners with Ping Identity





Through this collaboration, ConnectID is listed on the Ping Identity Integration Directory, with the two companies leveraging technical capabilities and customer alignment to allow ease of incorporation and assimilation of additional customers to the Network.











ConnectID – Ping Identity partnership objective

According to ConnectID’s officials, the partnership with Ping Identity allows a more cohesive solution for customers, no matter their size, as well as further accelerates the company’s commitment to enabling all individuals with a secure and simplified way to verify their identity online. Representatives from Ping Identity stated their objective to expand the company’s technology partner ecosystem to improve digital customer experiences across the entire user journey. Moreover, the collaboration with ConnectID provides a simplified integration for customers, allowing them to benefit from the PingOne Cloud Platform.



Ping Identity also supports the enablement of ConnectID for customers, including Australian organisations, which offers individuals a method to securely verify their identity to third parties without the necessity to repeatedly share personal data. Furthermore, ConnectID intends to allow businesses to offer a simple and secure verification process without the need to over-collect and store user’s personal information.





More information about ConnectID





At the beginning of October 2023, Australian Payments Plus (AP+)



As an Australian-owned digital identity solution, ConnectID intends to simplify the way customers verify who they are using organisations they already trust. The solution does not visualise or store any data, as it acts as the connection between businesses to trusted identity information with customer consent, providing individuals with more control over how their data is used and shared.At the beginning of October 2023, Australian Payments Plus (AP+) announced the launch of ConnectID for Australia’s enterprises and consumers, with its goal being to minimise fraud and identity theft. AP+ developed the solution to enable individuals to securely verify their identity to third parties without having to share unnecessary information about themselves.

Ping Identity’s recent developments and collaborations





During the same period, YouAttest



Moreover, at the end of March 2023, Ping Identity With its operations based in the US, Ping Identity allows enterprises to combine its identity solutions with third-party services they already use to eliminate passwords, prevent fraud, and support Zero Trust, among others. Recently, the company announced several developments, including iProov ’s integration with its Ping One DaVinci system. The collaboration enabled the integration of iProov’s patented biometrics solution suite into PingOne DaVinci to allow users of the latter to verify digital identities securely by using science-based facial biometrics.During the same period, YouAttest collaborated with Ping Identity to simplify identity governance for enterprise security managers. Through this partnership, enterprises can effectively perform access reviews and attestation campaigns leveraging the PingOne Cloud Platform for identity auditing of PingOne and non-PingOne resources. The two companies intended to offer a combined solution that made enterprises more secure and compliant.Moreover, at the end of March 2023, Ping Identity launched PingOne Neo, a decentralised identity management solution, to enhance security and privacy for individuals. The solution aimed to improve data security, privacy, and control for users and reduce resources and compliance difficulties for enterprises.

