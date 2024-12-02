ConnectID partners with Lendela for secure loan matching

According to the announcement, integrating ConnectID enhances data security and accuracy from the beginning of the borrowing process. By automatically filling in user details, the platform reduces errors and cuts down on manual data entry, offering a smoother experience.





Rising demand for digital loans

With an increasing number of Australians seeking personal loans—14% already have one – Lendela’s partnership with ConnectID aims to make the loan process more straightforward. This integration helps advance the goal of simplifying borrowing in Australia and broadening access to financing at a time when it's most needed.







Expanding ConnectID across sectors

Lendela’s inclusion in the ConnectID network strengthens its role in delivering secure digital identity verification across multiple industries.







Incorporating Lendela into the ConnectID ecosystem exemplifies how digital identity solutions can secure and streamline processes across various industries. By joining ConnectID, Lendela enhances its ability to offer a credible and efficient user experience. Meanwhile, ConnectID continues to broaden its outreach, allowing more businesses to integrate secure identity verification into their operations.