ConnectID brings digital ID to the real estate industry

RentBetter, a self-service property management platform, has joined ConnectID’s expanding ecosystem of relying parties, providing greater information privacy, security, and control to agents and tenants. The digital identity solution uses existing trusted sources, such as a person’s bank, to verify their identity. Verification is completed in real-time through a secure data exchange without the need for ConnectID to see or store the data.

Executives from ConnectID emphasised the stagnant nature of the real estate and property management industry over the past five decades, particularly in terms of data and privacy practices. They highlighted the excessive sharing of personal information, which poses risks and creates friction in rental transactions. ConnectID's integration addresses these challenges, especially amidst Australia's rental crisis and growing concerns about identity fraud. By leveraging technology, ConnectID enables identity verification while minimising the duplication of sensitive data, thus enhancing trust and security for landlords and tenants.











Enhancing trust and security in real estate

Using a secure digital ID offers greater peace of mind by improving visibility into the information being shared and builds confidence that personal data remains secure. Overall, it’s reducing the complexity and growing costs of managing, storing, and securing personal customer information.

Officials from ConnectID said the oversharing of sensitive data during the rental process is all too common, but storing and securing personal data can be costly, particularly for smaller agencies, and in the event of a breach, devastating. That’s why Digital ID is beneficial for the industry. Not only can they start addressing these growing privacy and security challenges, but it can be done in a way that helps raise tenant trust, and it is also a solution that businesses of any size can adopt.

ConnectID continues to expand its digital identity ecosystem across a range of industries and organisations, now including real estate. It gives companies and consumers peace of mind when it comes to verifying identity online, and reduces the need for businesses to manually collect, store or validate sensitive documents.





What does ConnectID do?

ConnectID is an Australian-owned digital identity solution which makes it easier for customers to verify who they are, using organisations they already trust. ConnectID does not see or store any data, it simply acts as the bridge that connects businesses to trusted and reliable identity data with customer consent, giving individuals more control over how their information is used and shared.