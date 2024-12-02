Confyrm receives NSTIC Grant for CEWS

The pilot introduces a solution targeted at account compromise notification and fraud detection with special emphasis on consumer privacy. This aligns with the NSTIC guiding principles, enabling individuals to experience an improved level of trust and confidence in identities online.

Confyrm has already partnered with major email providers, mobile operators and online commerce websites for this pilot.

Digital identities are regularly compromised as fraudsters create or take over online accounts. The subsequent misuse of an identity results in destruction of consumer information, damage to individual and corporate reputations, and financial loss. Detection and remediation is extremely costly due to the scale of accounts in existence.



Confyrm and Confyrm UK (a wholly owned subsidiary) is a technology organisation focused on creating products and services for safety on the internet.