Conformance Technologies meets PCI DSS 3.2 compliance validation

PCI ToolKit is a patented solution that gears the complexity of PCI DSS compliance validation for merchant acquirers, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and their customers.

Companies use PCI DSS to safeguard payment data before, during and after purchases are made. The patent pending Conformance Compliance Operating System facilitated PCI ToolKit deployment of the new 3.2 standard which was recently published by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) on April 28, 2016.

PCI DSS version 3.2 addresses the threats to consumer payment information. The PCI SSC recommends companies accepting, processing or receiving payments should adopt the new version of the standard to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks which can lead to data breaches. All PCI ToolKit users will gain access to PCI DSS 3.2 validation by June 1, 2016.

Conformance Technologies is a provider of operating systems, educational systems and expertise used in managing business compliance requirements.