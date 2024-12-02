Conformance Technologies launches payment security products

Darrel Anderson, president of Conformance Technologies, said those two products, InConRadar and Payment Security Awareness System solutions provide acquiring banks and payment processors a daily assessment of the status of the merchants in their portfolio.

InConRadar is an automated website scanning service that identifies suspicious commercial activities and business practices requiring further acquiring bank or payment processor investigation. InConRadar provides evidence and an account of website changes, plus notifies both merchants and payment processors during website outages. Once an InConRadar finding is confirmed, payment processors can take specific actions to remediate or terminate an offending merchant. When a finding is unsubstantiated, payment processors can clear the suspected business activity or practice from future InConRadar scans within seconds.

The company’s Payment Security Awareness System helps merchants continually assess and record compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requirements on a daily basis. Merchants regularly validate compliance via activities such as inspecting equipment for tampering, checking wireless access points for unauthorized access, and staff training. Completion of recommended activities is logged online. Information is stored in a historical database, which may prove valuable during potential breach investigations to corroborate security activities performed.