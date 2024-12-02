Conformance Technologies boosts its Data Incident Management Program for merchants

The Program offers a suite of services and expert assistance to enrolled companies in the event of data exposure or breach. Components include data incident forensics; no cost POS equipment or software replacement; USD 10,000 in legal services, legal notifications and consumer notifications; and public relations management services.

A year’s subscription to the Cyber Attack Readiness ToolKit for penetration testing and primary account number (PAN) scanning, plus Breach Defense Reviewer services to facilitate external website vulnerability testing have now been added to the Data Incident Management Program.

Conformance Technologies is a provider of operating systems, educational systems and expertise used in managing business compliance requirements.