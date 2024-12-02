Conformance releases TransactionTrap to spot fraudulent merchants

TransactionTrap identifies fraudulent merchants attempting to hide transactions by accepting shopping cart payment information on one website and pushing the data for actual processing through a separate, and perhaps unrelated, credit card acceptance account. The purpose is to hide the volume, or to mask the true nature of goods being sold, or to perpetuate a false-front merchant — one that claims to be one type of retailer but is, in fact, another.

The software employs a proprietary algorithm to identify suspect goods and services, and/or merchants. Questionable items offered for sale from websites are identified, purchased and shipped to a secure, unidentified Conformance location for physical examination and photo documentation to ensure legitimacy and legality.

Conformance Technologies is a provider of technology solutions, education and expertise used in managing business compliance requirements.