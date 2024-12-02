Conformance adds features to its risk factor monitoring service

InConRadar can be used to boost Know Your Customer (KYC) due diligence by learning more about merchants’ digital environments before onboarding and connecting to the payments system, as well as regularly thereafter.

The patent pending Conformance Compliance Operating System helps merchant acquirers and independent sales organizations (ISOs) to meet global card brand merchant risk standards, while avoiding non-compliance assessments.

Conformance Technologies is a provider of operating systems, educational systems and expertise used in managing business compliance requirements.