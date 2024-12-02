CONFIRM, Acuant to create ID verification and authentication solutions

CONFIRM allows for secure transactions between businesses and people by linking physical ID documents to digital identities through mobile SDKs and RESTful APIs. CONFIRMs software uses machine learning and computer vision technologies to authenticate identity documents by inspecting hidden microprint and advanced security patterns, such as holograms, watermarks, and perforations.

CONFIRM will use Acuants document library to enable CONFIRMs ID authentication capabilities to drive safer transactions for its customers operating in a global environment.