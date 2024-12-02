Computop offers decryption-only service for P2PE payments

The integration of PCI P2PE certified terminals assists cashless payments security for brick-and-mortar retailers. Thus, the encrypted transactions are sent directly from the card terminal to Computop, without being read or stored locally. Afterwards, transactions are decrypted, and sent on, in a PCI-compliant way, to the corresponding acquirer bank. This service is aimed particularly at payment service and financial services providers who want to incorporate P2PE transactions as part of their offering.

Card terminals that support P2PE already encrypt card data with asynchronously alternating keys for every transaction, which are therefore particularly secure. It also enables retailers to incorporate devices in the checkout area that are thought to be less secure, such as smartphones or tablets, according to the company’s press release.

