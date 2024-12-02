Computop and CardinalCommerce partner to help retailers fight fraud

Through this relationship, Computop has integrated Cardinal Consumer Authentication into the Computop Paygate platform, providing retailers in the US, Europe and other international markets with guaranteed payments and conversion for their ecommerce and mobile operations, including cross-board transactions.

CardinalCommerce is enabling authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry since 1999. Through One Connection to the proprietary Cardinal SafeCloud payment platform, the company enables technology-neutral authentication and alternative payment services (including digital wallets and mobile commerce services).

Computop is a global payment service provider that provides ecommerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO) payments globally. Computop processes transactions totaling USD 9+ billion per year, for over 2800 large international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

