Computop and ACI Worldwide partner for online payments and fraud solution

As per the agreement, the two companies will provide merchants an integrated online payments and fraud prevention solution powered by ACI’s ReD Shield, a card-not-present (CNP) fraud detection and prevention solution for ecommerce merchants.

By using Computop Paygate integrated with Red Shield, merchants will be able to make an informed choice about whether or not to refer a transaction to 3D Secure. All transactions will undergo a thorough risk assessment ahead of any potential call out for 3DS authentication.

If the transaction is low risk, the merchant may choose to approve without calling out to 3DS. If it is high risk, it can be declined automatically, avoiding the need to request a 3DS authentication. If the level of risk is ambiguous, then a request can be made for further validation through 3DS, via ReD Shield. This process will give those merchants that have ‘basket abandonment’ concerns the freedom to choose which transactions warrant the added protection of 3DS.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 300 of the leading global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.

Computop is a global payment service provider that provides ecommerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO) payments globally. Computop processes transactions totaling USD 9+ billion per year, for over 2800 large international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

For more information about Computop, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.