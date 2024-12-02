Computer Services partners ACI to boost its fraud protection platform

By integrating ACI’s solution, ACI Proactive Risk Manager, into its Card Sentry solution, CSI can monitor debit card transactions and identify fraudulent transactions before they occur, reducing overall fraud losses.

Proactive Risk Manager is part of ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution, and leverages ACI’s UP Framework, a set of technologies that orchestrates all aspects of payment processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors.

Computer Services is a fintech services company which delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory and compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporations.