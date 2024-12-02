Computer fraud on the rise in Germany

These numbers mark an increase of just over 80% from 2015, a German newspaper reported for Reuters. In addition to cybercrime, German police also registered 253,290 cases of crimes carried out with the help of the internet, an increase of 3.6% from 2015, the newspaper reported.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere is due to release the new statistics, part of the governments annual crime report, on May 24, according to Die Welt newspaper.