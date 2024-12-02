Compromised cards rise by 39 percent in US

FICO has also tracked a 21% increase in compromises of ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) devices in the US in the first six months of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.

The company previously reported an increase of 30% in compromised devices for 2016, compared to 2015, and a 70% rise in compromised cards for that period. These figures cover only card fraud occurring at physical devices, not online card fraud.