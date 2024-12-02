Comprion receives letter of qualification for Comprion EMVCo PICC Digital Test Solution

The solution tests if mobile phones or banking cards used for contactless transactions comply with the specification. Hence, test laboratories and manufacturers of cards and smartphones use the solution for preparation of type approval before product launch.

The payment device (smartphone or card) is tested by simulating the POS terminal and the payment process using the Comprion system UT³ Platform and a PCD antenna. The test software examines if the payment device behaves as intended. In this testing setup, exact timings play an important role to transmit transaction details reliably. In addition to the standardized EMVCo test reports, Comprion offers the option to get test results in a detailed report.

EMVCo distinguishes between PICC and PCD as well as between digital and analog. PICC (Proximity Integrated Circuit Card) stands for the smartphone or card performing the payment, and PCD (Proximity Coupling Device) represents the POS terminals accepting the payment.