COMPRION receives EMVCo Letter of Qualification

The EMVCo PICC Analog Test Solution consists of the conformance test system UT³ Platform, a 6-axis industry robot in a safety cell, and additional EMVCo test equipment like antennas. The solution also helps phone and chipset manufacturers to test the compliance of their products before launching them.

The solution is currently the only one in the market coming with an integrated qualified robot for automated positioning. By the end of 2016, EMVCo requires the labs to integrate the automated positioning into their test process.

Automation is also implemented for test case execution regarding repetitions, measurements, traces, log files, and reporting according to the EMVCo format. It is the only solution of its kind with a so-called ‘live log’ which means that results are visualized already during test case execution. This saves time in case of errors.

Besides the PICC analog part, COMPRION is also working on the validation of the PICC digital, and PCD analog and digital test solutions.

COMPRION is a manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals and smart cards, covering contact-based and contactless technologies.