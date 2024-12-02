ComplySci acquires NRS

The transaction further strengthens and expands ComplySci's ability to support its financial services clients' compliance needs by combining its technology, which automates and streamlines mission-critical employee compliance functions, with NRS' longtime, hands-on expertise in helping clients navigate the ever-changing industry regulatory environment.

Moving forward, NRS will do business as NRS, a ComplySci Company. NRS was formerly part of Accuity, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions company and a part of RELX, the global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

The acquisition of NRS reflects ComplySci's growth vision for broadening its service and product offerings through both organic expansion as well as multiple strategic acquisitions to become the go-to resource for compliance solutions for financial services companies. It is ComplySci's first acquisition since receiving a USD 120 million growth equity investment from K1 Investment Management, the global private equity firm, in June 2021.