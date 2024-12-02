ComplyCube upgrades its Document Authentication service

Screen replay attacks are where scammers attempt to leverage IDs displayed on digital screens for illicit access to products and services. The news comes in the context of an increase in identity fraud, furthered by advancements in AI-powered image manipulation tools. In the US, an identity theft case occurs every 22 seconds, whereas, in the UK, identity fraud accounts for approximately 70% of the cases filed with the National Fraud Database (NFD). These statistics highlight an urgent need for better ID verification services as a crucial measure in fighting the surge in identity fraud cases.

ComplyCube’s Document Authentication and capabilities of its ID Liveness Layer

Complementing its current offering of passive (still photos) and active (action-based) biometric checks, the ID Liveness Layer leverages advanced Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology. Employing 3D face maps and progressive techniques, it recognises screen photos, printed photo attacks, video-replay assaults, and 3D mask attacks.

Document Liveness Detection is fully integrated into the Document Checking Service, consequently being accessible to users across multiple channels including SDKs, no-code solutions, and the outreach platform. With the adoption of this feature, users are enabled to ascertain the legitimacy and rightful ownership of their customers’ identity documents throughout onboarding. Per the press release information, trial runs with select businesses have proven the feature effective, helping prevent more than 80% of fraudulent attempts.











Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Alsalehi, Chief Technology Officer at ComplyCube advised that the identification of these counterfeit documents typically comes at a later stage in the customer lifecycle, which can not only tarnish a company’s reputation but also trigger penalties and complex internal procedures. Although some alternative solutions provide selfie-based liveness detection, their effectiveness relating to ID documents leaves space for improvement, and with the latest launch, ComplyCube aims to ‘set a new benchmark’ for the industry.

Harry Varatharasan, Chief Data Scientist of ComplyCube said that the company has been committed to researching, developing, and deploying AI models for accurate and unbiased customer presence detection in images and videos. Per their statement, ComplyCube extended its AI platform to detect liveness in ID documents, further bettering the level of identity assurance provided by its platform.

The press release further details that ComplyCube blends thousands of data points, a sophisticated machine learning (ML) stack, and expert human reviewers to set a new AML and KYC compliance standard. What is more, its globally compliant suite includes biometric verification, document authentication, address verification, AML screening, and multi-bureau checks.

