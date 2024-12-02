ComplyCube updates SaaS platform with codeless KYC

This gives customers the option of performing customer data outreach without needing to deploy software or write code, a feature that appeals to businesses that conduct manual identity verification and KYC (Know Your Customer) checks. This enables them to no longer require identity documentation to be sent via email, managing that way to eliminate the security challenges that come with using such a channel. This newly added feature will be beneficial to back-office teams as well, especially those who require customer documentation for performing Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) checks.

ComplyCube's newly implemented outreach capability gives businesses the option of conducting a multitude of checks on a client during one KYC session only. With the platform working out the data that needs to be collected, the client is sent a unique secure link that prompts them to the KYC session that needs to be completed. Some of the checks available are AML Screening (Anti-Money Laundering), PEP Checks (Politically Exposed Person), document proofing, and identity verification.

The new feature uses the capabilities of the company’s cloud KYC Solution, Flow, which allows the secure collection of identity documents, biometrics, proof of address and helps establish the presence of the document holder in less than 30 seconds. Extensive checks are then automatically conducted, with Flow sending real-time alerts and thorough reports to back-office staff.









GDPR-compliant, the solution has a cross-device functionality that enables users’ desktop KYC sessions to be continued on smartphones/tablets upon scanning a QR code. Having also integrated anti-spoofing and liveness detection technology, the platform helps identify the physical presence of a person and ensures that it is not a presentation attack such as a 3D Mask, printed photo, injected video, or a deepfake.

Recent ComplyCube developments

At the beginning of September 2022, ComplyCube announced the accuracy and success rate improvement of its Arabic IDs’ document verification service. Available via APIs (Application Programming Interface), SDKs (Software Development Kit), and no-code solutions, the service supports Arabic IDs from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain.

As of July 2022, ComplyCube’s start-up programme was redesigned, allowing qualifying start-ups to apply for credit allowances on the company’s offerings worth up to GBP 40.000. The package consists of features and support needed to build a risk-based AML/KYC framework, with start-ups getting access to all available integration channels.

In June 2022, the company introduced its face authentication offering which helped improve its biometric verification capabilities by comparing a client's facial and biometric characteristics to previously enrolled faces to ensure only genuine customers get through.





