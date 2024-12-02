ComplyCube rolls out face authentication





The new offering compares a client's facial and biometric characteristics to previously enrolled faces, allowing businesses to create strong authentication processes for gated services, account reactivations, and fend off Account Takeover (ATO) attacks.

Built on top of an artificial intelligence (AI) spoof detection engine, the new offering builds 3D face maps and scans optimised indices of banned faces to ensure only genuine customers get through.

The new service equips businesses with an additional security layer, which they can deploy using ComplyCube's APIs and SDKs to protect themselves from emerging identity-based fraud trends such as organised fraud and synthetic identities.

ComplyCube's enrolled faces capability eliminates the need for a manual process by screening at scale for duplicate faces used as part of onboarding.