The GBP 5 million Boost Fund's investments are selected using Capital Pilot's Investability Rating System to back a diverse range of ambitious UK-based startup businesses through its alternative investment approach.

Capital Pilot’s officials stated that they are delighted Boost Fund I is up and running with a mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation to startups. Thanks to ComplyCube, they have established strong AML controls that meets regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance.

ComplyCube recently expanded its Startup Assistance Programme, with qualifying startups receiving allowances worth up to GBP 40,000 / GBP 50,000. The programme offers early-stage and growing businesses free identity verification checks and other resources, enabling them to implement engaging customer onboarding and KYC flows.