ComplyCube introduces advanced PII redaction

The feature systematically masks sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) fields to assist businesses with global data privacy regulations compliance while maintaining a frictionless user experience.





Data protection and ComplyCube’s PII redaction tool capabilities

Based on a Deloitte study, 71% of businesses forecast a tightening of data protection regulations in the year to come. Due to the growing concerns surrounding sensitive data, organisations need to go past traditional encryption strategies and embrace advanced methods of the likes of redaction to ensure full compliance.

Per the press release information, sensitive fields that can be redacted include but are not limited to:

Dutch Burgerservicenummer (BSN) or Dutch Citizen Service Number

Singaporean National Registration Identity Card Number (NRIC)

Korean Resident Registration Number (RRN).

The official ID for Singapore's residents and citizens, the NRIC contains sensitive personal data, including financial and criminal records, with each person having a unique nine-digit NRIC Number essential for a multitude of services, such as opening a bank account. The Dutch BSN is a similar distinct personal identifier designed to help facilitate interactions between citizens and their government. Whenever a business onboards customers, the process can be slower, as the user must hide these sensitive identifiers manually.

Sensitive field redaction balances individual privacy preservation with the need to meet global compliance mandates. Whereas the Dutch "Wet bescherming persoonsgegevens" (Wbp) and France's "Loi Informatique et Libertés" have citizen data protection as a priority, entities like FINRA and MiFID require extensive record-keeping. As such, redacting sensitive data enables businesses to keep essential records without infringing on privacy rights, looking to bridge the gap between privacy and compliance.











The AI-powered platform advised that document snapshots automatically undergo field redaction and data masking upon capture, meaning that any instances of the fields, even those embedded in QR codes, are removed, or masked from the documents. This includes elements like the Visual Inspection Zone (VIZ), Machine Readable Zone (MRZ), and barcodes. What is more, for granular data management, businesses can customise their own field masking guidelines.

Commenting on the upgrade, Mohamed Alsalehi, the CTO of ComplyCube advised that in their commitment to user experience and compliance, they’ve ensured that sensitive fields are not stored or processed by ComplyCube. This approach helps better UX and simplify customer onboarding while adhering to privacy regulations. During Document Check processing, redacted texts are to be blurred out from the images across the API, web portal, and reports.

Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube added that the company’s Premium and Enterprise Plans provide enhanced customisation options, enabling subscribers to integrate additional fields into their redaction policy, with its Support and Account Management teams being ready to help with tailoring these strategies, ensuring compliance remains robust and flexible.

Following the August 2023 Document Liveness enhancement, ComplyCube’s latest update to its Document Checks solution marks an additional step in reinforcing user privacy and efficiency, with the IDV platform asserting that partner businesses can now anticipate an increasingly simplified and secure experience.

For more information about ComplyCube, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.