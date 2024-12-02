ComplyAdvantage launches new AML Essentials Guide for startups

The Anti-Money Laundering Essentials Guide for Startups will explore what are KYC and Digital ID processes, and why do they matter, what is the latest on the regulatory landscape in the UK, US, and European Union, how should firms look to appoint an MLRO, and how can the ComplyLaunch programme help early-stage firms.

For firms wanting to maximise their competitive advantage through service deployment then they need access to trusted AML information and tools in order to implement regulatory practices. This is why the mandate for ComplyLaunch is to provide fintech startups with free tools and information so they can transact with trust and grow, according to the press release.

The company offers a counter risk intelligent solution that leverages machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organisations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. The company's proprietary ComplyData knowledge graph is derived from hundreds of millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80%.

ComplyAdvantage is asource of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. Its mission is to neutralise the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 700 enterprises in 69 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through real-time databases of people and companies.