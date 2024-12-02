ComplyAdvantage launches AML guide for digital banks

The guide provides firms – including neo and challenger banks – offering digital-first services with an understanding of the regulatory challenges they may face, how to structure an AML program and real-world examples of success stories from digital-first banks.

As the company says, ComplyAdvantage is dedicated to helping digital-first banks navigate through the complexities of the AML/CFT regulatory landscape so they can meet their regulatory requirements while providing good customer experience.

The AML Guide For DigitalBanks highlights compliance considerations that include: