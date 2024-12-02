ComplyAdvantage expands ComplyLaunch for North America

The programme provides qualified startups with free access to the company’s AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) tools plus resources needed to uncover and reduce the threat of money-laundering activities so they can onboard new customers.

This is why ComplyAdvantage is expanding the ComplyLaunch programme into North America in order to help prepare US and Canada-based fintech startups to take on the challenge their businesses will face which is money-laundering.

If transacting startups want to maximise their advantage with new or expanded services, then they need AML and risk management data solutions to prevent the unintended consequences from unknowingly onboarding criminal entities.

Recent ComplyLaunch cohort members that have participated in the programme include the global payments company Routefusion and mortgage innovator Safe Rate.