ComplyAdvantage enters AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Marketplace





Through the program, AWS partners can drive new business by directly connecting participating IVSs with the AWS Sales organisation. With the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, ComplyAdvantage can co-sell support and benefits to improve customer experience by working with AWS sellers globally. Co-selling improves customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Armis.











ComplyAdvantage’s representatives have stated that, by joining the ISV Accelerate Program, the company can streamline the delivery of its financial crime solutions to businesses. Moreover, the company is providing its Sanctions, PEPs, Adverse Media, Customer Screening, and Monitoring solutions via the AWS Marketplace, with more services to follow. AWS Marketplace represents a software catalogue that enables businesses to purchase and invoice software from trusted vendors.





In addition to offering limited self-service subscription packages, ComplyAdvantage will also be supplying private offer subscriptions for customers who want to work with the company to develop a bespoke commercial solutions package and to enable them to invoice directly through AWS.





The program is available to AWS Partners that offer software solutions that run on AWS or are integrated with it. AWS ISV Accelerate Program connects Independent Software Vendors with the AWS Sales organisation, providing visibility and cash incentives to the AWS field.









Back in April 2023, Experian named AWS its preferred cloud provider, moving core business operations, consumer-services products, analytics tools, and on-premises servers to AWS as part of its cloud-first strategy.

The company launched a Know Your Business (KYB) verification solution in July 2023, addressing the issue of assessing whether a business is safe to work with. Its KYB solution helps in automating the verification process, increasing its speed while managing risk to exposure and increasing customer base. ComplyAdvantage, a provider of AI-driven financial crime risk data and fraud detection technology, has as a main objective to minimise the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crimes.