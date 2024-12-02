ComplyAdvantage announces new investing by Goldman Sachs





The investment is an extension to the company’s Series C funding announced in July 2020. Goldman Sachs Asset Management joins a list of the company’s investors including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital.

ComplyAdvantage will use this new investment to cement its position as a part of the value chain for companies managing risks around anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC) processes, and broader financial crime.

In addition, the company also announced the availability of a new program called ComplyLaunch that provides free access to the company's AML tools and education for startups.