ComplyAdvantage adds KYB data to create financial risk detection graph of individuals and businesses

KYB is the process to verify the identity and understand the risk of a business customer either before or during their onboarding to a service. With the addition of KYB data, ComplyAdvantage now has a knowledge graph that includes over 400 million companies and related directors covering 200 + countries and territories that has been derived from over 20,000 active data sources, according to the official press release.

As a result, the company can contextualise relationships between individuals and business entities to uncover hidden financial crime risks with greater accuracy. By unifying risk datasets and linking information, ComplyAdvantage ComplyData offers global compliance teams an AI-enabled solution that uncovers hidden threats and associated risks due to connections between suspect entities such as individuals and corporations. The company’s proprietary database is derived from millions of data points that provide insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news.