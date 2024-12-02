Compass Plus receives PCI DSS 3.1 certification

The certification means that all services offered by Compass Plus Processing Centre are compliant with the latest version of the industry security standards originally founded by the major international payment networks. The audit procedure for PCI DSS compliance, developed by the Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), was performed by Trustwave.

Compass Plus provides payments software and services that help financial institutions and payment service providers meet rapidly changing market demands. Their customer base spans retail banks, processing centres, national switches and personalisation centres in countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, North and South America.