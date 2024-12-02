Compass Plus and Futurex enter strategic alliance

The agreement has extended the list of HSMs now supported by the TranzAxis payment platform. The project was implemented in conjunction with Worldwide Financial Systems Solutions (WFSS), Compass Plus’ distributor in the Latin American and Caribbean region, during the migration of Global Processing Centre in Antigua (GPC) to TranzAxis.

The certification of Compass Plus’s open development payment platform, TranzAxis, to support Futurex’s Excrypt SSP9000 hardware security modules (HSMs) has enabled customers, including GPC, to use Futurex HSMs for EMV data preparation and the card issuance process, as well as the secure authorisation and communication of sensitive data for Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay EMV cards.

For over 30 years, Futurex has been a globally recognized provider of data security solutions.

Compass Plus provides payments software and services that help financial institutions meet changing market demands.