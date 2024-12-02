Compass Plus adds AmEx SafeKey to its fraud prevention solution

TranzWare ecommerce, Compass Plus’s online authentication solution, provides internet transaction checks based on 3D Secure protocol for both issuers and acquirers, complying with and certified in, both the Verified by Visa and MasterCard SecureCode programs.

The addition of AmEx SafeKey strengthens the company’s efforts to help payment services providers in their fight to reduce card-not-present fraud.

Compass Plus provides payments software and services that help financial institutions meet market demands. Their customer base spans over retail banks, processing centres, national switches and personalisation centres in countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, North and South America.