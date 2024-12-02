Compass Group selects FreedomPay for EMV solution

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is enabling Compass Group to transform the customer experience at the point of sale. FreedomPay’s validated P2PE solution enables Compass Group to accept payments securely in mobile environments. With the adoption of EMV chip cards in the United States, customers will need to be provided with the option to pay via an EMV-ready payment device. FreedomPay offers Compass Group an integrated solution that captures the transaction through a mobile device connected to a café’s point-of-sale system, operating on the Windows platform and secured by Microsoft Azure.

Based in the US, Compass Group North America is a foodservice management and support services company with USD 14.5 billion in revenues in 2015.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, NFC and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services.