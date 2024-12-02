Companies launch e-signature verification tools for fraud prevention

The aim of this initiation is to boost automation and prevent fraud. Precodata’s product portfolio includes solutions including secure printing, document e-signing, automatic signature verification, fingerprint scanners, iris and facial recognition. Also, they offer check clearing, account opening, account holders administration, and money laundering prevention.

SignatureExpert is designed to detect signature fraud in check processing, loan origination, and customer onboarding. Moreover, CheckPlus International helps with automation and provides access to reliable data.

On the other hand, India-based blockchain e-signature solution developer ZorroSign has launched a mobile app for real electronic signature, document fraud, and tampering detection that leverages mobile biometrics for a secure user experience. The app is not only already available for download, but it can be used to review and sign documents, create signatures, update user profile, manage contacts, receive instant notifications, and verify document authenticity.