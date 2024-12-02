Companies do not include cybersecurity considerations in their risk processes

The study found that 18% of security professionals do not know what they are trying to protect and 28% do not know who has access to the organisation’s most sensitive assets.

Against this backdrop, Harvey Nash is hosting an event at the Innovation Hub in Dublin on 19 April, to assess the Irish cybersecurity landscape and examine the most potent threats facing businesses at present and in the future.

Meanwhile, ProStrategy will hold an event centred on this new game changing era of analytics and how it can and should be utilised. John Coleman, ProStrategy managing director, said approximately 85% of Fortune 500 organisations are unable to exploit big data for competitive advantage.