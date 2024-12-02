



Targeted for availability by the end of 2024, the new solution is set to provide end-to-end enterprise-grade protection for Gmail, Google Drive, and Shared Drives, supporting the maintainability of valuable data safe, compliant, and recoverable, within Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The company intends to offer built-in Google Cloud Storage for Google Workspace protection while also delivering a broad workload guard across SaaS, hybrid, and cloud-native workloads.











Scaled security and scalable cloud solutions

Being assisted by Google Workspace, Commvault aims to provide Google Cloud customers with additional capabilities for safeguarding their critical data with increased security, simplified recovery processes, and scalable cloud solutions. Among the potential benefits, Commvault mentions:

Advanced protection, with Google Workspace customers being able to discover active data, recover from inadvertent or malicious data deletion, and maintain a copy of data in the Commvault Cloud for compliance mandates;

Multi-layer cyber resilience due to built-in rigorous security standards, privacy protocols, and zero-trust access controls. Through this, Google Workspace customers are set to benefit from the multi-layer data protection offered by Commvault Cloud, which can reduce the impact of cyberattacks and combat data loss threats;

SaaS features which enable Google Workspace customers to leverage Commvault Cloud’s data protection and avoid infrastructures and management complexities with subscription-based licensing.