



By teaming up, Commvault and Pure Storage intend to merge the former’s data protection and cyber resilience capabilities with the latter’s platform and help organisations address aspects of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), as well as other regulations like NIS2 Directive and e-mandates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for recurring transactions, with an integrated approach that assists with both compliance and maintains the security of customers’ data.











Shortly before this announcement, Commvault scaled its Google Cloud support by introducing Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Google Workspace. Also, the company made the Commvault Cloud available on AWS to equip customers with solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and optimising the cloud application rebuild process after an attack.





DORA requirements





Due to take effect in January 2025, the European Union’s (EU) DORA is set to provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring that financial entities, such as global banks, are prepared for unplanned events and capable of effective recovery. The regulation mandates that all organisations need to report on cyber resilience practices across several areas including, but not limited to, risk management and operational resilience testing. In addition, among risk management, the regulation underlines multiple subcategories that financial organisations need to centre their efforts on as part of their scheme for securing customer data. Some of these include protection and prevention, detection, and response and recovery.

Commvault and Pure Storage’s offering

Through their joint solution, Commvault and Pure Storage intend to manage all the above mentioned categories. The two companies’ solution plans to build on zero-trust principles by offering advanced authentication, storage encryption, and compliance locks to protect backup data. Also, Commvault and Pure Storage’s offering was developed with several layers of software and hardware stability, including Pure SafeMode Snapshots and S3 Object Locking on the Pure Storage Platform. When it comes to detection, Commvault supports organisations in identifying and remediating risks, threats, and suspicious activity. Through proactive risk scanning, AI-enabled anomaly detection, and cyber deception technology, the company focuses on providing immediate warning so that financial institutions can respond effectively and accelerate recovery of clean data. Additionally, Commvault integrated with Pure storage to advance recovery of systems from Pure Storage Platform snapshots that utilise Pure SafeMode.

Furthermore, the two companies intend to address DORA’s operational resilience testing demands by equipping financial institutions with the ability to test cyber recovery in secure, isolated environments. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Pure Storage underlined that the collaboration with Commvault aims to provide financial organisations with the tools they require to comply with regulations and advance their cyber resilience to ensure that their data remains secure, protected, and recoverable, if needed.