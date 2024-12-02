Through their long-standing collaboration, the companies deliver breadth of coverage, flexibility, cost efficiency, and reduced risk to customers. The ESG study of this partnership’s achievements, titled ‘Analysing the Economic Benefits of Data Protection with Commvault on Microsoft Azure,’ found that customers reported 30% cost savings, 38% reduction in data footprint, and thousands of hours of staff time recovered along with improved data security.











Officials from Commvault noted that these benefits are why customers have entrusted Commvault to protect over one exabyte of data, and growing, on Microsoft Azure. Together with Microsoft, they offer data protection that is cost efficient, agile, and secure – serving as the true catalyst for enterprises looking to streamline data operations and improve their data security posture while accelerating their digital transformation.





Safely and easily backing up data

Joint Commvault and Microsoft customers like Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), have experienced the effects of shifting to a cloud-first strategy using Commvault’s Metallic SaaS technology built on the Azure cloud platform. Since implementation, NDOT has eliminated all of its physical backup infrastructure, removing management headaches, and resulting in an ongoing savings of 25% in infrastructure costs, while also strengthening its ransomware protection with insights that help spot risks and reduce threats.

NDOT’s executives commented that Commvault lets them consolidate their backups to a single solution and they aren’t locked into one specific restore location. As they continue migrating their systems and applications to Microsoft Azure, they know their backups are secure. And if they ever find a vulnerability on-premises or in their virtual machines on Azure, they know that if they restore from Metallic, they will be clean of those vulnerabilities.





Enabling ransomware protection

Microsoft’s representatives stated that at a time when businesses face unprecedented challenges to secure their data from ransomware, reduce costs, and optimise their data environments, Commvault’s collaboration with Microsoft is delivering strong results for their joint customers. Through their long-term collaboration, they have consistently enabled an accelerated, secure path to cloud transformation on Microsoft Azure for customers across segments and industries.