Details about the new integrations

Commvault has partnered with security companies such as Acante, Dasera, Google Cloud, Splunk, and Wiz to upgrade cyber resilience across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. These partnerships are important in helping customers identify potential threats, locate sensitive data, and expedite recovery processes.

Additionally, these integrations aid customers in using their preferred security, data protection, and cyber recovery solutions. Leveraging these integrations, security operations teams can upgrade their understanding of risks and threats, reinforce defences, and facilitate secure recovery.

The demand for such integrations is high. A recent study, sposored by Commvault and carried out by GigaOm, reveals that merely 13% of organisations are prepared to protect against and swiftly recover from cyberattacks adequately. Among these organisations, 54% express complete confidence in their recovery capabilities.

Integrations with these partners are driving advancements in data discovery and classification, cyber resilience, and cybersecurity:

Acante: helps data teams with a data access governance solution for modern data and AI clouds, simplifying and accelerating secure access to critical data.

Dasera: offers DSPM solutions to automate data security and governance, identify sensitive data, and address security risks promptly.

Google Threat Intelligence: offers AI-powered threat visibility and context to help organisations proactively defend against threats and investigate new risks with a licenced API key.

Splunk: upgrades threat detection and response with advanced data analytics, providing real-time security insights.

Wiz: provides a comprehensive cloud security platform for clarity, visibility, and context to secure cloud environments effectively.

These new integrations are available through Commvault and its partners.

Why is it important to be cyber-resilient?

In today's digital age, cyber resilience is crucial for protecting sensitive data, maintaining business continuity, and safeguarding personal information. Cyber resilience goes beyond just preventing cyberattacks; it encompasses the ability to quickly recover from them and continue operating effectively. While prevention is important, many experts recognise that cyberattacks may breach even the most robust defences.

Swift detection, response, and recovery are now paramount to minimise harm, upgrade resilience, and facilitate effective rebuilding.

By prioritising cyber resilience, individuals and organisations can better defend against cyber threats, and disruptions, and maintain trust in an increasingly digital world.