Commvault Cloud partners with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage Delivers Choice





Following this announcement, Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, will introduce Microsoft 365 Backup Storage as an integrated component of Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365.

More information on the announcement

The Commvault Cloud platform was developed on Microsoft Azure and it aims to give joint customers the possibility to deploy a combined solution Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage at any time for optimised cyber resilience. In addition, this process will take place while enabling a single pane of glass control that simplifies administration and provides a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

At the same time, Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage will focus on empowering users with choice, as well as enabling them to use Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for fast, secure, and comprehensive point-in-time recovery of their mission-critical Microsoft 365 workloads and data.

Commvault’s Microsoft 365 protection capabilities across Exchange Online, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint also include selectable and configurable extended retention, self-restore options, and granular recovery. In addition, the combined offering is set to allow clients to select the right level of protection and recovery, based on the specific Microsoft 365 workload. This will optimise efficiencies and storability, while also achieving the maximum possible cost savings.

Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365 is expected to be available for customers and partners later this quarter.



