



Through this move, the Commvault Cloud platform, including its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, is set to equip AWS customers with advanced solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and optimising the cloud application rebuild process after a cyberattack. In addition, considering the current landscape, where more organisations implement a cloud-first approach to cyber resilience, Commvault aims to provide them with extended options for scaling their capabilities on the AWS Cloud.











Commvault’s offering on AWS

As per the information detailed in the press release, among the offerings available for AWS customers, Commvault mentions:

Cloud Rewind, a cloud-native offering based on Appranix technology, allows organisations to rewind to the last clean copy of their data, recover it, and automate the cloud application rebuild process so that businesses can proceed with their operations quickly;

Cyber Resilience for Amazon S3, with the technology following Commvault’s acquisition of Clumio, is set to be launched in the upcoming period and bring time machine features to Amazon S3 customers. If an attack occurs, the capability enables users to revert to a clean copy of data that does not contain malware;

Air Gap Protect focuses on offering AWS customers isolated copies of data in a Commvault tenant as a service, working towards providing an additional method to maintaining the security and resilience of data;

Cleanroom Recovery which enables organisations to automatically deliver recovery infrastructure when attacked, supporting recovery to an isolated location in AWS and restoring production workloads.

Furthermore, Commvault’s suite of solutions for AWS is set to be generally available in the upcoming months and, following this, the company plans to provide joint customers with access to these solutions in the AWS Marketplace.





Commvault integrates Microsoft 365 Backup Storage